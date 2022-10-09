Marcos to offer a new detention facility to De Lima 

After surviving a hostage taking incident, President Bongbong Marcos says he is offering a new detention facility to former Senator Leila De Lima.

“Following this morning’s incident at Camp Crame, I will be speaking to Senator De Lima to check on her condition and to ask if she wishes to be transferred to another detention center,” Marcos said in a Twitter post.

Malacanang said that the hostage taking incident happened at around 6:30AM on Sunday.

Both De Lima and the wounded police officers are getting all the medical and psychological attention that they need.

Malacañang also said that Marcos has ordered the PNP to “enforce all measures necessary to ensure that no act of violence in said facility and all other PNP detention centers shall happen again.”

The three detainees who tried to escape the PNP facility were identified as Feliciano Sulayao Jr., together with fellow detainees Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan.

The three detainees have been neutralized during the operations.