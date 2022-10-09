68 year-old Pinoy in US beaten to death 

A 68 year-old Filipino working in a liquor store in the United States was killed after he was beaten to death over a case of beer in Los Angeles.

The victim was identified as Steven Reyes according to an ABS-CBN News report.

The incident happened when two teens tried to rob the store a case of beer. Reyes tried to stop the crime but he was beaten by the teens using a scooter that later on killed him.

Reyes was working in a liquor store to support his grandmother and he has 4 chidlren and a grandchild.

The police authorities are investigating the crime and the family has set up a gofundme account after Reyes’ death.

No information yet if the suspects have been arrested.