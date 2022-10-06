PBBM plans to establish PH as world’s leading agricultural resource hub

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is optimistic that the Philippines will become a “leading agricultural resource hub” in the globe.

During the Agrilink/Foodlink/Aqualink 2022 opening ceremony at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Marcos emphasized the significance of speeding up efforts to develop the country’s agriculture economy.

“The work to improve our agricultural sector and improve the plight of our farmers and fisherfolk has only just begun. We need to continue to open more opportunities to improve their well-being. We are presently only playing catch up,” said Marcos.

Marcos stated that he chose to become Agriculture Secretary in order to safeguard the country’s food supply and price stability.

He emphasized his intention to explore partnerships for agricultural growth, adding that having a “more resilient” and “more robust” agriculture is critical to economic progress.

“With our energies and resources combined, I am confident that we will not only achieve our goal of feeding the Filipino people but also achieve our dream of making the Philippines a leading agricultural resource hub in the region and the world,” he added.

Marcos said that his government will continue to support and alleviate the situation of the country’s “great unsung heroes,” farmers, fisherfolk, and livestock growers and breeders. According to the president, the administration is actively establishing initiatives and offering assistance to agricultural workers.

“Because of them we have food on our tables, because of them we have the sustenance we need to pursue our endeavors for the betterment of our nation,” he said.