Nigerian among 8 nabbed in Php8.9 illegal drug trade in PH

Photo from Southern Police District

The Philippine National Police (PNP) recovered about PHP8.9 million in illegal drugs from eight drug suspects, including a Nigerian national, in separate buy-bust operations in the provinces of Cebu, Negros Occidentales, and Metro Manila.

According to Southern Police District (SPD) director Col. Kirby John Kraft, a high-value target, Nigerian Mac-Davis Bede Chuka, 28, a.k.a Okoro, was nabbed on Thursday during a narcotics sting by the District Drug Enforcement Unit in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City.

Three plastic sachets containing around 13 grams of dried leaves with fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana/kush worth PHP18,200 were seized from the suspect, as were two plastic sachets containing 10 grams of shabu weighing more or less 10 grams worth PHP 68,000 digital weighing scale, grinder, a small box of rolling paper, caliber.45 pistol, two.caliber 45 magazines loaded with seven live ammunition, belt bag, and boodle money which was used in the buy-bust operation.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. announced that officers of the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended Elton John Dela Torre, 30, on Wednesday in Carreta, Cebu City. 675 grams of shabu were seized from him, with a street value of PHP4.59 million.

In San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, police apprehended two high-value suspects, Jordan Alquizalas, 31, and Cesar Pasila, 54, on October 5. Both suspects were caught with 50 grams of shabu worth PHP340,000.

On the same day, anti-drug agents seized 3 kilograms. Mihngold Guina, Daryl Borgonia, Fernando Mendoza, and Miriam Doctor in Quezon City seized PHP3.9 million in high-grade marijuana. All of the individuals have been held at police stations and will be prosecuted with breaches of Sections 5 and 12 of RA 9165 and RA 10591, respectively.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

