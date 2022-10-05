Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vic Rodriguez to spend more time with family in complete exit from PBBM admin

Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez affirmed that he intends to spend more time with his family as his main reason for leaving the administration of President Bongbong Marcos.

In a Facebook post, Rodriguez said that was able to President “at length” about his decision to leave government service, a move said he “happily made.”

“I confirm that I have completely exited the administration of President Bongbong Marcos, after having spoken to him at length about my wish to spend most of my time with my family…a very personal decision that was happily made,” Rodriguez said.

The former official said that all of his communications were absolutely privileged and explained why he was silent on his resignation.

“I have been ridiculed, maligned and subjected to baseless and unfair commentaries on all conceivable platforms, but I take solace in the legal aphorism, ‘Men in public life may suffer under a hostile or unjust accusation; the wound can be assuaged with the balm of a clear conscience’,” he said.

Rodriguez said he was honored to serve the public and will continue to do so in his private capacity.

