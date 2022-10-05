Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expat steals watch worth AED 100,000 from roommate; sentenced to jail, deportation

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 35-year-old man to three months in prison followed by deportation after the man stole a Rolex watch worth more than AED100,000 that his roommate left on his bed.

Court investigations reveal that the accused was staying with a friend who collects valuables, including a Rolex watch.

The accused took advantage of his friend while he was sleeping, stole the watch from his friend’s bed, and fled.

He then sold it to someone else for less than a third of its original price.

When his friend woke up, he looked for his watch but couldn’t locate it. When he realized his roommate was gone, he realized his watch had been stolen.

He notified the police, who started an investigation and apprehended the suspect.

The defendant testified that he spotted the watch on his sleeping friend’s bed and took it, selling it for AED37,000 despite knowing it was worth more, and transferring AED33,000 to his country.

