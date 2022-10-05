“Complete exit”: Vic Rodriguez confirms he’s no longer part of PBBM admin

On Wednesday, resigned Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez announced that he is no longer a member of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Rodriguez stated in a statement that his “full withdrawal” from the Marcos administration is a “personal decision” to spend more time with his family.

He made the declaration a day after Malacañang said that there is no formal paperwork naming him as Presidential Chief of Staff (PCS).

“I confirm that I have completely exited the administration of President Bongbong Marcos, after having spoken to him at length about my wish to spend most of my time with my family…a very personal decision that was happily made,” read the statement posted at Rodriguez’ official Facebook page.

Rodriguez said on September 17 that he was stepping down as Executive Secretary to take on his new duty as PCS, a position constituted by Administrative Order (AO) 1 allegedly approved by the President.

However, according to newly-appointed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, there is no AO 1 formally naming Rodriguez as Marcos’ chief of staff.

Rodriguez resigned when his name was linked to the contentious issue of an unauthorized sugar import order.

Rodriguez stated that he had remained silent on concerns concerning his position as Executive Secretary due to “privileged” communications with Marcos.

He stated that he would remain silent about his confidential chats with Marcos in order to “honor, recognize, and respect both the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Secretary.”

“I have been ridiculed, maligned and subjected to baseless and unfair commentaries on all conceivable platforms, but I take solace in the legal aphorism, ‘Men in public life may suffer under a hostile or unjust accusation; the wound can be assuaged with the balm of a clear conscience’. It has been an honor to have served the country. Ako po ay magpapatuloy maglingkod bilang pribadong mamamayan sa abot ng aking munting kakayanan. Atin pong suportahan si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at ang ating bansang Pilipinas,” said Atty. Rodriguez.

Before being appointed Executive Secretary in May, Rodriguez was Marcos’ long-time chief of staff and spokesperson.