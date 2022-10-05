Boracay bags recognition as “Asia’s Top Island” at 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022 recognized Boracay as the best island in Asia.

According to the website of the US-based luxury and leisure travel publication, the island received a score of 95.13. Meanwhile, with an 88.99, Palawan came in eighth place.

Here’s the complete list of Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Islands in Asia this 2022:

Boracay, Philippines

Bali, Indonesia

Koh Samui, Thailand

Langkawi, Malaysia

Phuket, Thailand

Phú Quôc, Vietnam

Sri Lanka

Palawan, Philippines

Okinawa and Ryukyu Islands, Japan

Phi Phi Islands, Thailand

With a score of 86.66, the Philippines came in at number 30 among the top 48 destinations.

Condé Nast Traveler conducts a survey every year for its Readers’ Choice Awards in which readers evaluate the world’s top islands, cities, nations, resorts, and more.