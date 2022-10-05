Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Boracay bags recognition as “Asia’s Top Island” at 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Staff Report

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022 recognized Boracay as the best island in Asia.

According to the website of the US-based luxury and leisure travel publication, the island received a score of 95.13. Meanwhile, with an 88.99, Palawan came in eighth place.

Here’s the complete list of Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Islands in Asia this 2022:

Boracay, Philippines
Bali, Indonesia
Koh Samui, Thailand
Langkawi, Malaysia
Phuket, Thailand
Phú Quôc, Vietnam
Sri Lanka
Palawan, Philippines
Okinawa and Ryukyu Islands, Japan
Phi Phi Islands, Thailand

With a score of 86.66, the Philippines came in at number 30 among the top 48 destinations.

Condé Nast Traveler conducts a survey every year for its Readers’ Choice Awards in which readers evaluate the world’s top islands, cities, nations, resorts, and more.

