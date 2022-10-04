Tulfo says PAO to assist single moms in getting child support

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo says that the Public Attorney’s Office will assist single mothers who will have a hard time getting child support from their former partners.

The two agencies signed a memorandum of agreement after a number of complaints reached Tulfo’s office due to lack of child support from their fathers.

“Marami po ina nagtatanong kung sakop daw ba ng DSWD ang dapat hingan ng sustento yung kanilang mga ex, asawa, boyfriend na naanakan po sila. Eh sabi ko, hindi naman ho, pero pwede namin kayong tulungan na magbigay kami ng demand letter,” Tulfo said in an ABS-CBN report.

“Pero napansin ko mukhang yung ibang ama ay hindi talaga pinapakinggan yung aming demand letter so napilitan na ho kami makipag-ugnayan … na kapag after ng demand letter ayaw pa ring magsustento, eh sa korte na ang bagsak mo. Magpaliwanag ka na doon sa korte,” he added.

Tulfo said PAO lawyers will help the single mothers in following up the child support.

Tulfo said the moms only need to go to their local DSWD officials and ask for assistance. Tulfo also reminded the partners of violating the law if they will insist on not giving financial support.

“May batas ho tayo: Family Code of the Philippines, tsaka yung Violence Against Women and Children, yun po yung magkukulong sa inyo,” he added.

“Bakit violence against women and children? Kasi economic po eh…hindi man psychological, hindi ma physical, kundi economic, pinapahirapan mo yung nanay atsaka yung bata,” Tulfo said.