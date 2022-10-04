Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo says PAO to assist single moms in getting child support

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo says that the Public Attorney’s Office will assist single mothers who will have a hard time getting child support from their former partners.

The two agencies signed a memorandum of agreement after a number of complaints reached Tulfo’s office due to lack of child support from their fathers.

“Marami po ina nagtatanong kung sakop daw ba ng DSWD ang dapat hingan ng sustento yung kanilang mga ex, asawa, boyfriend na naanakan po sila. Eh sabi ko, hindi naman ho, pero pwede namin kayong tulungan na magbigay kami ng demand letter,” Tulfo said in an ABS-CBN report.

“Pero napansin ko mukhang yung ibang ama ay hindi talaga pinapakinggan yung aming demand letter so napilitan na ho kami makipag-ugnayan … na kapag after ng demand letter ayaw pa ring magsustento, eh sa korte na ang bagsak mo. Magpaliwanag ka na doon sa korte,” he added.

Tulfo said PAO lawyers will help the single mothers in following up the child support.

Tulfo said the moms only need to go to their local DSWD officials and ask for assistance. Tulfo also reminded the partners of violating the law if they will insist on not giving financial support.

“May batas ho tayo: Family Code of the Philippines, tsaka yung Violence Against Women and Children, yun po yung magkukulong sa inyo,” he added.

“Bakit violence against women and children? Kasi economic po eh…hindi man psychological, hindi ma physical, kundi economic, pinapahirapan mo yung nanay atsaka yung bata,” Tulfo said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Trixie Angeles

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

2 hours ago
billy crawford coleen garcia

Coleen Garcia surprises Billy Crawford in French dancing show

3 hours ago
DSC07036

Lenovo Partners with Local UAE Artists to Showcase new Yoga PCs

3 hours ago
TFT PESOdollar

Philippine peso value breaches P59

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button