EU passes common charger law for all smartphones

All mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU must include a USB Type-C charging connector by the end of 2024. Laptops will be subject to the requirement beginning in spring 2026. The new rule, which was approved by plenary on Tuesday with 602 votes in favor, 13 votes against, and 8 abstentions, is part of a larger EU push to decrease e-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Consumers will no longer need to buy a new charger every time they buy a new gadget under the new guidelines, since they will be allowed to use a single charger for a wide range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

All new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds, and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable and operate at up to 100 Watts must have a USB Type-C port.

All fast charging devices will now have the same charging speed, allowing customers to charge their smartphones at the same rate with any compatible charger.