DOH renews call to vaccinate students after DepEd confirmed reports of COVID-19 cases

In a press conference streamed online, Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday renewed her call for parents to have their children vaccinated, amid reported COVID-19 infections upon the resumption of face-to-face classes.

Vergeire said that the Department of Education’s (DepEd) confirmation of reports of Covid-19 cases in several schools across the country is “expected.”

While the department did not disclose data on the number of infected students, Vergeire emphasized that what is important is that the children do not acquire severe or critical diseases. She also mentioned that they are still consolidating their records with DepEd.

“Meron pong transmission na nangyayari pero napuputol naman agad because there are surveillance or safety officers in schools. Namo-monitor nila and as soon as they identify a patient or a learner na may sakit, pinapauwi or nire-refer na nila sa local government health unit para ma-manage na, and mino-monitor ang close contact,” she said in a press conference.

Vergeire urged parents to hve their children vaccinated stayting that it is still the primary defense of the students against COVID-19.

“Atin po sanang ma-encourage ang ating mga magulang na pabakunahan na ang ating mga anak [we are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated], so that they will be protected,” she said.

“Ang pagbabakuna talaga ang susi para magtuloy-tuloy ang ating face-to-face classes.”

Prior to the resumption of face-to-face classes, DepEd has announced that only 19% of students are reportedly vaccinated.

As it stands, both students and teaching staff can come to school regardless of their vaccination status.