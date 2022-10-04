Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Coleen Garcia surprises Billy Crawford in French dancing show

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Coleen Garcia surprised her husband Billy Crawford when she appeared in one of the episodes of the French dancing competition ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Coleen first appeared as a mystery dancer wearing pink and a mask. A video of the actress practicing and the host practicing was shown during the show.

When it was Billy and his dancing partner’s time to perform to the tune of ‘Stay With Me’, Coleen then appeared leaving Billy looking shocked.

He, later on, gives his wife a hug and a kiss after realizing who was the mystery dancer.

Billy and his dancing partner also won the round of the competition.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

