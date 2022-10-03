WEMART group gathers to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 with their families in Dubai

WEMART group, which is the head company of WEMART Hypermarket, our favorite Asian gourmet company in Dubai, has brought their festive Chinese tradition of celebrating the annual Mooncake Festival in Dubai.

The Mooncake Festival which is an important holiday in Chinese culture dates back in 3,000 years and is usually held mid-September. The festivity is symbolic as it is usually coinciding with harvest time. And what a better way to recognize their good fortune and harvest than to visit WEMART’s Green Farm farm in Nazwa desert.

Employees of WEMART group including staff of WeMart supermarket gathered in one of their farms to celebrate this year’s Mid-Autumn or Mooncake Festival. They had a vivacious program which was filled with engaging games where winners received a variety of goodies. The gathering was made more remarkable with lively performances from select employees. Mr. Jiansheng Sun, Chairman of WEMART Group was present during the MidAutumn celebration.

He said the celebration made him feel at home and he wished everyone a happy Mooncake Festival and good health. WEMART group has recently set up a million-dirham worth of food manufacturing and logistics facility in Dubai Industrial City and is currently working on the expansion of their Green Farm.

Since 2012, WEMART has grown more than 50 variety of vegetables using cutting-edge agricultural technologies across their 80,000 square feet farm. The Green Farm in Nazwa is where they source their fresh harvest that they offer in all WeMart Hypermarkets.