Vietnam announces first Monkeypox case

The first case of monkeypox in Vietnam was reported by health officials in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, October 3.

As of posting time, no specifics about the patient has been released to the public, according to the state-run Vietnamnet newspaper.

