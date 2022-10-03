Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Plane refused landing in India and Jaipur after ‘bomb threat’

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

A plane was denied permission to land in India due to technical reasons after it was informed of the bomb threat on Monday, October 3.

Authorities were put on alert after the plane which is an Iranian passenger flight. They directed the flight to Jaipur but it was also not permitted to land.

The plane was on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar.

It carried on its journey to China after clearance from the authorities after being denied landing on the two previous airports mentioned.

A call regarding the bomb threat on the flight was received at 9:20 am, said police.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

DOMINIC ROCO BUYBUST DRUG

PNP pushes move to introduce mandatory drug tests for celebrities

26 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 03 at 11.38.33 AM

Elon Musk presents humanoid robot prototype at Tesla AI Day

39 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 03 at 10.46.11 AM 1

WEMART group gathers to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 with their families in Dubai

2 hours ago
TFT garcia1

Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis spotted holding hands in public

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button