Plane refused landing in India and Jaipur after ‘bomb threat’

A plane was denied permission to land in India due to technical reasons after it was informed of the bomb threat on Monday, October 3.

Authorities were put on alert after the plane which is an Iranian passenger flight. They directed the flight to Jaipur but it was also not permitted to land.

The plane was on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar.

It carried on its journey to China after clearance from the authorities after being denied landing on the two previous airports mentioned.

A call regarding the bomb threat on the flight was received at 9:20 am, said police.