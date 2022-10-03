Fujairah authorities airlift man who fell unconscious at mountainside

Authorities from the Fujairah Civil Defense airlifted a guy who had fallen unconscious from extreme exhaustion to save his life.

The guy was flown by a team member in the dramatic video of the mountaintop rescue that was published by the National Search And Rescue Centre (NRSC).

The first to get the distress call, according the post, was Fujairah Civil Defence. The NSRC operating room crew then moved it to auxiliary operational systems.

The group sent out rescue planes right away to fly the patient to safety.

The patient was swiftly sent to Fujairah’s Dibba Hospital to obtain additional required medical care.