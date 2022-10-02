Temperature dips ot 18.5°C as UAE welcomes October

The temperature in the UAE continues to drop as winter season draws near with some areas recording temperatures as low as 18.5°C on Sunday, October 2.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest recorded temperature today was 18.5°C degrees at the Raknah Mountains in Al Ain. Other areas which experienced a cold morning include Damtha (19.3°C degrees), Al Foah (20.1°C degrees), Al Shuaibah (21.2°C degrees), and Al Wathba (21.3°C degrees).

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 18.5 درجة مئوية في ركنه (العين) الساعة 06:30 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 18.5°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 06:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/lVbCYjgzbb — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the average temperatures are 38 degrees and 35 degrees respectively. At night, residents will experience a cooler temperature at 27 degrees and 26 degrees respectively.

Overall weather for the day will be fair to partly cloudy with moderate to fresh winds.