Temperature dips ot 18.5°C as UAE welcomes October

The temperature in the UAE continues to drop as winter season draws near with some areas recording temperatures as low as 18.5°C on Sunday, October 2.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest recorded temperature today was 18.5°C degrees at the Raknah Mountains in Al Ain. Other areas which experienced a cold morning include Damtha (19.3°C degrees), Al Foah (20.1°C degrees), Al Shuaibah (21.2°C degrees), and Al Wathba (21.3°C degrees).

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the average temperatures are 38 degrees and 35 degrees respectively. At night, residents will experience a cooler temperature at 27 degrees and 26 degrees respectively.

Overall weather for the day will be fair to partly cloudy with moderate to fresh winds.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

