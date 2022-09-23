Man gifts fiancé 350,000AED for wedding party; finds out she’s already married

A man in the United Arab Emirates has filed a case against an Arab woman who received a 350,000AED wedding party gift after finding out that she is already married to another man.

Investigation revealed that the man met the woman online and asked for her hand in marriage after a year of communicating with one another.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance has found the woman guilty of lying after she failed to communicate that she is already wed to another person and for not using the money for its original purpose, which was supposedly for their wedding party. They have ordered her to return the money.

The brokenhearted man has demanded another Dh20,000 from the woman for the damages he suffered.

The court documents revealed that after accepting the man’s proposal, the woman asked him to give her money to prepare for the wedding, following her demand, the man transferred Dh350,000 to her bank account.

He said he had become suspicious when his fiancé delayed setting the date for their engagement party. This prompted him to investigate which led to his discovery that the woman was already married to another man. The woman initially claimed that she was single.

When the man demanded for her to return the money, the woman refused. For this reason, the man filed a case against her presenting the bank transfer and WhatsApp messages.

In court, the woman denied taking the man’s money, claiming that it was a gift. But the three witnesses presented by the man testified that the money was to prepare for their wedding party – which never happened as the woman was already married to another man for over a year and a half.

After hearing from all parties, the judge ordered the woman to pay back the man’s money, and to pay him another Dh6,000 in damages.