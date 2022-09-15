Dubai set to become one of the richest cities in the world, home to 13 billionaires

A new report from Henley and Partners showed that Dubai is now the 23rd most popular city in the world for mega rich residents.

The city has recorded an 18% increase in high net worth individuals over the first six months of 2022.

New World Wealth, a South African global health intelligence firm, also showed that Dubai gained 3.8% percent from 54,000 to 67,900 in June 2021.

This means that Dubai is now the richest city in the Middle East and Africa and the 29th richest in the world according to the study.

“#Dubai is the richest city in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and the 29th wealthiest in the world according to New World Wealth. Dubai’s population of HNWIs, rose to 54,000 in June 2021, up by 3.8 percent from 52,000 last December,” the Dubai Media said.

The same study also projects that the millionaire population of Dubai will grow quickly and is expected to become the 20 wealthiest cities by 2030.

“Dubai currently ranks 23rd globally and is already home to 67,900 millionaires, 202 centi-millionaires , and 13 billionaires,” New World Wealth’s head of research, Andrew Amoils said in Arabian Business report.

The study also sees the UAE overtaking the United States and the United Kingdom for the world’s wealthiest by attracting the largest number of net inflows from millionaires..

“In terms of lifestyle, the UAE is a renowned luxury hub, with top-end apartments and villas and world-class shopping malls and restaurants. For those with children, there are excellent international schools, and many beaches with yachting, water sports, and other leisure activities,” Amolis also said in the same report.