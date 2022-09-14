POLO Dubai warns OFWs of unauthorized individuals processing OECs

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates has released an advisory to warn Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) of unauthorized individuals offering processing of Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) for a fee.

They emphasized that these individuals have no affiliation with POLO Dubai.

“It has come to the attention of POLO Dubai that some individuals are offering OEC related services, such as online registration, acquiring OEC exemption, etc., in exchange of payment. POLO Dubai reiterates that such individuals are not affiliated to POLO Dubai nor are they authorized to offer such services,” read the advisory.

POLO Dubai reiterated in Advisory No. 30-2022 that the processing of OECs are free of charge.

“Furthermore, may we remind everyone that signing up for the E-REGISTRATION, setting an OEC appointment, and ACQUIRING OEC EXEMPTION (thru POPS-BaM) are FREE OF CHARGE, clarified POLO Dubai.

OEC applicants will only be asked to pay in the consular office when applying for a new employment certificate (first-time registration, change employer, change jobsite, etc).

“When eligible, an OEC Exemption may be generated through your own personal POPS-BaM account for free,” they added.

To know the step-by-step process, click here.

See copy of the advisory below: