Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO Dubai warns OFWs of unauthorized individuals processing OECs

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates has released an advisory to warn Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) of unauthorized individuals offering processing of Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) for a fee.

They emphasized that these individuals have no affiliation with POLO Dubai.

“It has come to the attention of POLO Dubai that some individuals are offering OEC related services, such as online registration, acquiring OEC exemption, etc., in exchange of payment. POLO Dubai reiterates that such individuals are not affiliated to POLO Dubai nor are they authorized to offer such services,” read the advisory.

POLO Dubai reiterated in Advisory No. 30-2022 that the processing of OECs are free of charge.

“Furthermore, may we remind everyone that signing up for the E-REGISTRATION, setting an OEC appointment, and ACQUIRING OEC EXEMPTION (thru POPS-BaM) are FREE OF CHARGE, clarified POLO Dubai.

OEC applicants will only be asked to pay in the consular office when applying for a new employment certificate (first-time registration, change employer, change jobsite, etc).

“When eligible, an OEC Exemption may be generated through your own personal POPS-BaM account for free,” they added.

To know the step-by-step process, click here.

See copy of the advisory below:

advisory

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

marikina serbisyong teodoro

Rat to cash: Marikina government hands out cash for every rat caught by residents

2 hours ago
Vince Tanada Juliana Parizcova Segovia

Vince Tañada files cyberlibel case vs. Juliana Parizcova Segovia

2 hours ago
Marcos Family Imee Marcos Facebook

‘Don’t give us too much credit’: Marcos denies return to Malacañang as ‘well-planned’

3 hours ago
Willie Revillame Toni Gonzaga ALLTV

Toni Gonzaga, Willie Revillame lead opening of ALLTV Channel 2

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button