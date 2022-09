Senator Imee Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc led the celebration of the 105th birth anniversary of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The Marcos clan, together with their supporters, participated in a thanksgiving mass and offered flowers at the monument of the late president in Batac City on September 11.

Apart from this, Senator Imee Marcos also distributed Nutribun in a feeding program at Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.