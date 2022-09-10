Padilla proposes Feb. 1 to become PH’s ‘National Hijab Day’

Senator Robin Padilla is pushing for a new legislation to establish a National Hijab Day in the country.

According to Padilla’s bill, National Hijab Day will be observed on February 1 – which coincides with World Hijab Day. This celebration began in 2013 to honor the millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab or a headscarf and live a modest life. Nazma Khan, a New York resident, created World Hijab Day. The goal of World Hijab Day is to promote religious tolerance and understanding by inviting non-Muslim women to try on the hijab for one day.

Padilla stated that Senate Bill 1272 seeks to recognize Muslim women who wear hijab in the Philippines and around the world.

“It is our aim to declare the first day of February of every year as National Hijab Day to recognize the millions of Muslim women around the world, and in the Philippines especially, who choose to wear the hijab and embody a life of modesty,” said Sen. Padilla.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, in collaboration with the Bangsamoro Women Commission, will be the lead agency for the celebration of National Hijab Day under the bill.

Padilla also stated that the bill aims to “foster cultural understanding and inclusivity in our country” while trying to combat the “colonial mentality” that the hijab represents women’s oppression.