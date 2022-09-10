King Charles III gives William and Kate ‘Prince and Princess of Wales’ title

King Charled III has bestowed the title of Prince and Princess of Wales to his son Prince William and wife Kate after assuming his post as Britain’s new king.

The Princess of Wales was previously held by Diana, a hugely popular figure who died in a car accident in 1997.

A source said that Kate appreciated the history associated with the title but wants to create her own path as princess.

READ ON: LOOK: UK’s Prince William, together his father Prince Charles, in rare public moment together

Charles said he was proud to make his heir William the Prince of Wales, a title he had held since 1958.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he said in first address to the nation.

The couple William and Kate have been doing public events in the last three years and play a crucial role within the royal family.