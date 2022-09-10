Latest NewsNewsTFT News

King Charles III gives William and Kate ‘Prince and Princess of Wales’ title

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

King Charled III has bestowed the title of Prince and Princess of Wales to his son Prince William and wife Kate after assuming his post as Britain’s new king.

The Princess of Wales was previously held by Diana, a hugely popular figure who died in a car accident in 1997.

A source said that Kate appreciated the history associated with the title but wants to create her own path as princess.

READ ON: LOOK: UK’s Prince William, together his father Prince Charles, in rare public moment together

Charles said he was proud to make his heir William the Prince of Wales, a title he had held since 1958.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he said in first address to the nation.

The couple William and Kate have been doing public events in the last three years and play a crucial role within the royal family.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 996939690 1

Padilla proposes Feb. 1 to become PH’s ‘National Hijab Day’

7 hours ago
Nolet Fulgencio AGRI BUSINESS

Dubai OFWs urged to venture into Agriculture businesses with help from PH gov’t

8 hours ago
Markus Paterson message

‘Our only priority is Jude’: Markus Paterson reveals breakup with Janella Salvador ‘almost a year ago’

9 hours ago
NCRPO photo

PH to increase police presence in Manila to combat crimes during ‘-Ber’ months

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button