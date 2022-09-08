Baby on board: Woman gives birth while on boat

A woman from the province of Basilan was rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after it gives birth while on boat on Thursday, September 8.

The rescuers identified the woman as 41-year-old Sarah Barang. They were told that the boat was on its way to Isabela City, Basilan when Barang’s water broke.

Photos from the Philippine Coast Guard Isabela shows the woman being carried during the rescue operation.

Barang was rushed to Basilan General Hospital from their home in Sitio Paniongan, Lantawan, Basilan.

She gave birth to a healthy baby girl.