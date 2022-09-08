Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Baby on board: Woman gives birth while on boat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard Isabela

A woman from the province of Basilan was rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after it gives birth while on boat on Thursday, September 8.

The rescuers identified the woman as 41-year-old Sarah Barang. They were told that the boat was on its way to Isabela City, Basilan when Barang’s water broke.

Photos from the Philippine Coast Guard Isabela shows the woman being carried during the rescue operation.

1111111

Barang was rushed to Basilan General Hospital from their home in Sitio Paniongan, Lantawan, Basilan.

She gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

QUEEN ELIZABETH pic official

Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

4 mins ago
The unveil of the official ADNOC ABU DHABI MARATHON T shirt32

More than Dhs 1-million, price for this year’s ADNOC’s Abu Dhabi Marathon

3 hours ago
TFT julia

Julia Barretto reacts on Joshua Garcia’s love affair 

3 hours ago
TFT heart mom

Heart Evangelista’s mom praying for her daughter and Chiz 

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button