UAE warns Netflix over ‘offensive content’

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Media Regulatory Office has released a statement on the offensive content on Netflix platform on Wednesday, September 7.

“Recently, it has come to our attention that the OTT platform Netflix is broadcasting some visual content that violates media broadcasting regulations in the UAE and contradicts the country’s societal values,” read the statement.

The UAE authorities said that they have reached out to Netflix to remove the ‘offensive content targeting children’ and stated their commitment to ensure that all streaming platforms in the country are abiding the rules and regulations imposed by the government.

“TDRA and the Media Regulatory Office are committed to monitoring the content offered by the platform and the extent of its commitment to abiding by the broadcasting controls in the UAE, from now on. We will be taking necessary action in the event of broadcasting any materials that conflict with the values of the UAE society and do not comply with the existing laws and regulations in the country,” they added.

Netflix has yet to release a statement regarding the released advisory.

