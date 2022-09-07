POLO Dubai, FilSoc to hold one-stop-shop activity for OFWs

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates in partnership with the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) will be conducting a one-stop-shop activity on Sunday, September 18 at Al Ahli Sports Club, Al Qusais.

During the event, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) will be able to avail special services which includes: Contract Verification, OWWA Membership and payment, SSS Membership and payment, and processing of PAG-IBIG Membership. There will also be a Social Welfare Desk, and a Post Arrival Orientation Seminar (PAOS).

The Filipino Social Club will host a booth offering scholarship programs to Filipino students in UAE.

The event is expected to attract a total of 1,000 applicants. Interested applicants are required to fill-out the online registration form available on this link.

Please select one (1) from the available schedules: morning (9:00am to 12:00nn) OR afternoon (01:00pm to 3:00pm).

Terms and Conditions of Registration

One (1) registration per person / per applicant only. Multiple applications will lead to cancellation of registration. Select from the available schedules (AM or PM).

Registered applicants are advised to present their original passport and/Emirates ID as their names will be counter-checked against the official list of attendees before entry.

A registration is non-transferrable and shall only be valid for the specific time and date indicated on the form.

Registration is FREE of charge.

For the checklist of requirements, visit POLO Dubai’s website.

An official list of attendees will be published on POLO Dubai’s website. On the day of the event, applicants will be asked to present their original passport/Emirates ID to countercheck details against the official registered attendees.