PH appeals anew to Indonesia for clemency for Mary Jane Veloso

Malacañang revealed on September 6 that the Philippines has again requested executive clemency for Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino worker who has been on death row in Indonesia for the past 12 years on drug-related allegations.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles shared the update to the Filipina’s case in a video message following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s “productive” three-day state visit to Indonesia from September 4 to 6.

“Hiningi ng ating Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo ang executive clemency para kay Ms. Mary Jane Veloso. Ayon kay Minister Marsudi, ihahain nila at isasanguni sa kanilang Ministry of Justice,” said Cruz-Angeles.

She stated that Manalo submitted the appeal during Marcos’ state visit.

Meanwhile, she promised that the Department of Foreign Affairs has been providing Veloso with consular support since her detention in 2010.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbigay ng consular services ng ating embahada kay Ms. Veloso at ayon sa kanila ay nasa mabuting kalagayan siya sa Wonosari Women’s Penitentiary sa Yogyakarta. Ikinuha din siya ng abogado nang ayon sa batas ng Indonesia nang tuluyang maprotektahan si Ms. Veloso,” added the press secretary.