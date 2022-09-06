Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs in UAE, invited to attend Agribusiness webinar

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates is inviting Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to attend a webinar on Agribusiness this coming Saturday, September 10.

The online webinar is a joint project between the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Department of Agriculture – Philippines. The online conference which will be done via zoom will begin at 10:00 am and is free for all.

To join, register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/AgricultureBusinessWebinar

The webinar will offer full service information to OFWs in terms of starting an agribusiness, provide investment opportunities, assist in crafting business plans and studies, facilitate access to financing programs, trainings, available technology, and rebuild network and linkages in all stages of the agriculture value chain.

It will provide OFWs in the Middle East with convenient access to the efficient delivery of programs and services of government.

