Bride laments after foreigner groom cheated with bridesmaid

The story of bride Jorryme Lorono-Vodisek became viral after her marriage with Slovenian Ales Vodisek fell apart due to one of her bridesmaids.

The marriage took place last month in Dimiao, Bohol. Some netizens quickly pointed out that Ales is much closer to their bridesmaid rather than his actual bride.

Jorryme said the bridesmaid was not her maid of honor but it was her husband who wanted to include her in the wedding as his best woman because he does not have any relatives in the Philippines.

“Dapat sila na lang ang nagpakasal,” one of the attendees of the wedding said in a segment on KMJS.

Jorryme said that she met Ales on a dating app and they met after three to four days of chatting with each other. She said Ales treated her well until they fell in love.

After that Ales introduced Jorryme to his family via the internet and they later on decided to get married via civil wedding. The “girl best friend” of her husband was the witness in their wedding and she remains to be part of all their activities.

Jorryme discovered that Ales had a long distance relationship with the best friend’s sister and she assisted Ales when her sister and the foreigner broke up.

The church wedding happened but later on turned into separation over the involvement of her husband with her bridesmaid.