Germany looking for 600 Filipino nurses

The Department of Migrant Workers is currently accepting applications for 600 Filipino registered nurses to work in German partner hospitals and senior care facilities.

According to a statement made by the German Embassy Manila on September 5, the hiring would be done through a government-to-government (G2G) cooperation under the Triple Win Project (TWP).

All Filipino registered nurses with at least one year of related professional experience in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or care facilities, or as private duty nurses, are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have German language competency at the B1 or B2 level according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, or must complete free German language instruction in the nation under the TWP to achieve the B1 level.

If German language training is required, a candidate should be able to join a language session that begins between November 2022 and January 2023. Those who received their B1 and/or B2 certificates more than a year ago must go through a language examination. A free refresher course is also offered through the TWP.

Other documentary requirements include a cover letter and curriculum vitae with a photo; a notarized Nursing degree diploma upon acceptance to the program; a Board Certificate and a copy of a license issued by the Professional Regulation Commission; previous and current certificates of employment in a related field to be notarized upon acceptance to the program; a valid passport; and a cover letter and curriculum vitae with a photo.

The TWP was established in 2013 by the German Federal Employment Agency. Filipino nurses have been sent to major hospital partners around Germany, with some already promoted to higher positions and others pursuing more education.

Deadline for submission of applications is on September 30.