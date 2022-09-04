Philippines’ ‘Narra’ trees provides ‘best antioxidant’ to combat major illnesses – study

Researchers in the Philippines have discovered that Narra tree extracts are a top source of antioxidants that can fend off diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer, impaired immunity, ulcers, allergies, and more.

This was disclosed on September 3 at a news conference held at the Rembrandt Hotel in Quezon City by a study team from the De La Salle College of Pharmacy.

The research team opted to calculate and compare the Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) scores of each procedure combination. ORAC was designed by the National Institute of Health and Aging as a tool for measuring the antioxidant capacity of various foods.

“The ORAC Score is also the unit of measure of antioxidants which is the body’s natural defense versus harmful compounds that are linked to multiple illnesses, including weakened immunity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer,” according to the research team.

The study also revealed that ”the ORAC scores of all methods tested displayed similarly high levels of antioxidant potency.”

Prof. Sigfredo Mata, contributing editor of the Narra Research Team, said “there is a list by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Narra extract, based on the ORAC score, ranks among the 10 percent of foods that have antioxidant properties.”

That means “the Narra extract is number one in the Philippines when it comes to antioxidant properties if we look at ORAC score,” he said.

Narra, which is abundant in the Philippines, is the country’s national tree.