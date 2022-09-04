Dubai honors honest resident who returned AED 45,000 to authorities

An expat was recognized by the Dubai Police for turning over AED45,000 in cash that he discovered in Al Qusais.

When expat resident Mohammad Azad Mohammad Razaq discovered the cash, he hurried to the closest police station to return it to the authorities.

Colonel Saeed Salem Al Madhani, acting head of the Bur Dubai Police Station, commended Razaq’s honesty and presented him with a plaque of gratitude.

Honest citizens who turn in misplaced money or valuables are frequently recognized by the government. As of 2022, there have been several residents who have proven to be good examples for the community.

An expat named Sahil Al Nami turned over AED31,000 in cash after finding it in Bur Dubai. In another separate incident, Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood returned AED1 million in cash to the police when he found wads of cash in his building’s elevator in June.