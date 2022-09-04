Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW assures justice for OFW mom of 13-year-old rape victim

An OFW mother from Singapore couldn’t hold back her tears as she landed back home in the Philippines at 4:00 am on September 4.

‘Margin’ decided to head back home after she learned that her 13-year-old daughter was a victim of rape in Iloilo.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Usec. Hans Leo Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio consoled Margin who cried for justice for her daughter. Both offices assured that they will seek justice for Margin, her daughter and their family.

After consulting with DMW and OWWA, Margin immediately boarded the connecting flight to reunite with her daughter.

