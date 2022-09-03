Raffy Tulfo to give Php 500,000 to family of slain OFW in Taguig

The family of slain overseas Filipino worker Marie Angelica Belina will be receiving Php 500,000 from Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Last August 21, Belina along with 35-year-old Grab driver Mark Desquitado and Tashane Branzuela , a student, were all shot dead at a transient house in Taguig.

“Makakaasa po kayo na tututukan namin ang kasong ito para siguradong gugulong ang hustisya at magiging maayos ang takbo ng kaso sa korte. I assure you that justice will be served,” said Tulfo.

Desquitado and Branzuela families will also be receiving Php 500,000 from the senator.

Belina’s boyfriend and alleged gunman of the incident, Julian “Jimboy” Paningbatan Jr., surrendered to Tulfo last Thursday during the latter’s weekly public affairs show: “Wanted Sa Radyo”.

Paningbatan, who admitted that he killed his former partner in a fit of rage, was also informed by Tulfo that the shooting incident is not justifiable in any manner.

Paningbatan, an ex-Philippine Navy officer, is wanted by the Taguig City Police on four active robbery warrants and three active auto theft warrants.