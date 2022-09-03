Pinoy health workers in Canada alarmed over Filipino QAnon ‘Queen of Canada’s threats

A Filipino-Canadian senior immigrant in Canada, known for her monicker and self-proclaimed title ‘Queen of Canada’ is allegedly ordering her followers to shoot down healthcare workers and politicians who are involved in the country’s mass vaccination drive.

Romana Didulo has garnered nearly 60,000 devoted fans who subscribe to her weird conspiracy beliefs and calls herself the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada.” The Filipino Canadian, according to analysts, has emerged as a fringe QAnon influencer and won ardent followers who voluntarily accept and obey her bizarre declarations, such as her declaration that water and electricity are free and that she is canceling all of their debts, including mortgages and rent.

According to Boni Barcia, a former vice president of the Hospital Employees Union, this is not only concerning; it also puts the lives of healthcare professionals in danger.

“It’s worrisome, because you don’t know how many she can convince and I hope she cannot convince lots of people because what she’s doing is wrong,” Barcia said, as per reports from ABS-CBN News.

For his part, BC Health Minister Adrian Dix echoed Barcia’s statements, stating that these threats will hamper the country’s health drive.

“It is not acceptable to impede or block people from accessing health care, and it’s not acceptable to make any kind of threat towards any person, but especially in these times a health care worker,” Dix noted. “What we want to do is make sure that when our healthcare workers go to work, they know we’re behind them and supporting them,” said Dix.

Didulo asserts that she was detained by the RCMP in Victoria in December of last year in accordance with the BC Mental Health Act but later released.

Although Didulo’s QAnon conspiracy-theory community is modest, according to Dix and former Attorney General David Eby, the government is not taking their threats lightly. Eby added that the government has the resources necessary to pursue those who pose a threat to Canadians’ safety.

“I think this is a very small but very vocal minority of people that are making these kinds of threats. But regardless, we need to be prepared for it with the laws and resources necessary to respond,” Eby said.