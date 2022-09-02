WATCH: Massive fog formations in Dubai, scattered parts of UAE today, September 2

Parts of the UAE welcomed the first Friday of September with a massive blanket of fog on September 2.

A video from the UAE’s Storm Center shows several motorists driving cautiously as the fog enveloped a major highway in the country.

#الإمارات تنبيه هام الان ضباب كثيف على بعض مناطق الدولة خاصة جهة امارة دبي يرجى اخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع الإرشادات اللازمة … رافقتكم السلامة.

.مركزالعاصفة يتمنى السلامة للجميع #مركز_العاصفة

٠٢/٠٩/٢٢ pic.twitter.com/BrNAkG3m6B — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) September 2, 2022

The UAE’s official weather bureau, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) highlighted that average temperatures will gradually decrease starting this month, especially during evening.

“The gradual weakening of the Indian monsoon depression means desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively fresh winds causing dust, with poor horizontal visibility at times,” read the report.

It added: “There remains a chance of the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain and thunder in the eastern parts of the county. These may extend to internal areas, causing rain at different intensities.”