UAE petrol, diesel prices reduced by 62 fils per liter for September

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2022, on Wednesday August 31.

Starting September 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92 in August.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 in August.

Motorists said that it’s a relief that they are seeing a decrease in the prices.

Argie Monteroso, a motorist from Dubai said he is hoping for fuel prices to continuously decline in the next coming months.

“Syempre okay kasi bumaba na ulit yung dating prices. Kung sedan type yung sasakyan mo, dati pag may 40L ka, nakakaabot na ng 90dirhams. Pero now,  yung full tank umaabot din ng 125 dirhams. Maganda yan, lalo na papasok na yung winter ulit. As a regular motorist, considering work at bahay ang ruta, usually every 3 days nagpapa-gas,” said Monteroso.

