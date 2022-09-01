Pinoy MMA Fighter dominates Hexagone fight in Dubai

Pinoy Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Rey Nacionales won the Hexagone MMA fight via Technical Knock Out (T.K.O.) on Sunday, August 25.

Nacionales, who earlier shared with The Filipino Times his transformational story of becoming an MMA fighter from his past job of being a janitor, proved through his latest win that he is set to make waves in the MMA world.

Read: Meet the Pinoy cleaner turned OFW MMA Fighter who will represent Ph in a fight in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEXAGONE MMA (@hexagonemmafr)

Nacionales fought against Mohamed Mashaly of Egypt under the Bantamweight 61.2kg category.

“Nakaka-proud kasi hindi ko ineexpect na maraming pupuntang Pilipino,” said Nacionales.

One of the highlights of the fight is his successful takedown at the end of the first round.

“Nung unang round, meyo tingingnan ko muna kung anong galaw nya at yung habang umiinit na yung katawan ko parang nakita kong kaya ko through striking at grappling. Kaya tumira ako ng mga low key,” said Nacionales.

He finished the fight in the second round.

“Sa mga kababayan ko, maraming salamt po lalo na sa mga staff doon. Maraming salamat sa suporta, next time ulit. Isa sila sa nakapagbibigay sa akin ng lakas ng loob,” said Nacionales.

Nacionales’ coach, Vincent Teodosio said he is proud of Rey’s win and looks forward to more fights.

“Pinaka nakita naming advantage ni Rey sa laban niya is mas veteran siya pag dating sa MMA fight mas angat ang ground game niya and adding na mas younger and stronger siya. But again hindi parin pwede pakumpyansa, lagi namin siyang nireremind na relaks lang sa laban wag mang gigil stick to the game plan. And we knew pag nadala ni Rey sa ground ung kalaban niya is malaki na ang chances na manalo kami. And ayun na nga ang nagyare he got the win everyone is happy,” said Teodosio.

Teodisio said he wish for more Filipinos to train for Karate, MMA, and jiujitsu to represent the country while in UAE. He invites interest OFWs to join and visit them at Khulood Club Gym, Electra st, Al Sadaf bldg Mezzanine floor, near Hamed Center in Abu Dhabi.