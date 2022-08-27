Meet the Pinoy cleaner turned OFW MMA Fighter who will represent Ph in a fight in Dubai

24-year-old Reydemtor ‘Rey’ Nacionales from the Philippines will be going toe-to-toe with Egypt’s Mohamed Mashaly for the Bantamweight title during the International Hexagone MMA Fight this Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

Rey Nacionales, who holds a fight record of (3-4-0), shared in an online interview with The Filipino Times his humble beginnings growing up with parents who are both farmers and having to work as a janitor in a gym where he eventually found his love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“Sobrang bata ko pa noon. Siguro, nasa 15 o 16, hindi pa ganun kalakihan yung gym pero doon ako namulat na ito pala ang gym. Ang dami kong nakikitang mga taong nagwo-work out kaya sabi ko, sige nga, try ko nga rin ito. At the same time, naglilinis ako at may nakilala akong trainer na nagturo sakin paano ang proper exercise,” said Nacionales.

(I was so young, I think I was around 15 or 16, the gym wasn’t that big but that is where I’ve come to know everything about working out. While working as a cleaner, I trained and was taught by a coach on how to exercise properly.)

He shared that one day, a guest who has seen him throw punches while working out invited him to train as a full-time MMA fighter.

“May isang guest doon na nakitang sumusuntok ako sa punching bag at sinabihan ako na may potential akong mag-MMA. Sabi ko ano yung MMA? Pinakita nya sakin yung videos at sinabi kong, gusto ko yan,” said Nacionales.

(While boxing a punching bag, one guest told me that I had the potential to become an MMA fighter. What’s MMA, I asked. He showed me some videos and I told him I wanted to train.)

Nacionales then risked all that he had by leaving his job as a cleaner and started training in a proper MMA training ground.

“Nung nagti-training ako, wala akong sweldo noon. Pero sa pag-iisip ko, may sweldo nga ako pero ayoko naman sa buong buhay ko na magiging ganito lang ako. Nag-decide ako pero sa pagiging MMA fighter at least may posibilidad na mabago ang buhay ko,” he said.

(I had no salary when I was training as an MMA fighter. But I thought to myself, yes, I am earning as a cleaner but I don’t want to stay like this my entire life. I’ve decided to work on becoming an MMA fighter because through this, I know, I have a shot at changing my life.)

After training and joining MMA fights in the Philippines, Nacionales moved to Abu Dhabi to get more certifications and advance his career as a personal trainer and an MMA fighter.

“Hindi ko maimagine ang buhay ko noon kung ikukumpara ko ngayon. Kung wala ako dito, siguro nagtatanim ako ngayon ng saging sa probinsya. Kaya laking pasasalamat ko na pinalad ako,” said Nacionales.

(I couldn’t imagine my life if I try and compare it from before. If I am not here, I guess I would be planting banana plants in a farm in our province. I am grateful that I was fortunate to be where I am now)

He said he owes his current status as an MMA fighter to his coaches Khalid Ameri and Vincent Teodosio and his training partners Niaz Mohammad, Jeff Ng and Pepito Masankay.

“Aside form work, hinahati namain yung oras natin to train. We trained strikingang grappling and aside dito sa MMA fight ni Rey, he will also compete this coming Sppember 3. Medto mahirap kasi kailan namin i-divide yung time pero ganun talaga, para sa bayan,” said Coach Vincent Teodosio.

Most importantly, he said that he wouldn’t have had the motivation to strive to become an international MMA fighter if it weren’t for his parents Monico Nacionales and Fe Nacionales and siblings Ricky Nacionales and

Lea Nacionales. He shared the his eldest sibling already passed away and his dad has now lost his vision due to old age. While he has now managed to become an MMA fighter, Nacionales said he is looking forward to achieve more in life for them, which is also why he said he would give his best in his upcoming fights.

Nacionales said that he also gets inspiration for his fights from his wife, Arezou Setoudegan.

Nacionales is asking for support from Filipinos who are in Dubai to watch his fight which will take place in AB Fitness, Dubai at 8:30opm on Sunday, August 28.

The HEXAGONE MMA 4 Women World Championship event will include 8 fights and two belts of World Championships in the category -52Kg and -61Kg. A balanced card between men and women, international fighters and confirmed French athletes and rising stars. A highly anticipated event in the world MMA scene and an unforgettable weekend for the fans who will attend.