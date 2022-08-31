Rockwell property experts share tips, major factors to look for a property before investing

In the back-to-back session of TFT: Usapang OFW last August 27 and 28, property experts from Rockwell Land Corporation detailed the top factors one should consider when investing in a property.

“Bukod sa pag-iipon sa bangko, maganda rin magpundar sa real estate,” said Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times.

The discussions highlighted that during this pandemic, OFWs have realized that they should have more investment options and that they really need an extra income.

“Meron yang tangible asset na you can either resell or earn from, and that is real estate property,” said Ang.

Both webinars were participated by OFWs from across the Middle East and particularly focused on what to look for in properties before putting one’s hard earned money.

The event was spearheaded by property experts from Rockwell Land Corporation.

The first factor to consider according Paolo Mindanao and Eio Natino of Rockwell Land Corporation is location.

Mindanao and Natino highlighted that one of the booming locations in the Philippines for investment is the Pampanga area.

Rockwell Land Corporation has strategically developed projects and are eyeing to build a community in Pampanga where the Clark International Airport receives thousands of vacationing OFWs daily.

“Pampanga is already booming, a lot of infrastructure constructions are on going,” said Mindanao.

The discussed the advantages of living in Rockwell projects which has one of them situated in the heart of Pampanga. They also have one near NEPO mall.

“Napaka-conveninent nang area at I have already been a believer of that Rockwell community values families. The development in Angeles is almost similar to Makati na complete,” said Natino.

They said returning OFWs this November can drop by and visit their showroom or take a look at their properties in advance through their 360 degree virtual tour.

Meanwhile, Johann Escanan and Kaydee de Jesus discussed other Rockwell projects in the Philippines which all have convenient access to schools, have considered ease in transportation and most importantly, key areas for land value appreciation.

“We have properties in Pampanga, Batangas, Bacolod, Metro Manila, Bacolod, and Cebu,” said de Jesus.

They underscored the importance of knowing the land and property developer’s reputation.

“One of the top considerations when you are looking for a developer or project is reputation. For so many years we are known for exclusively high-end developer. Rockwell has a reputation for quality and safety,” said Escanan.

Rockwell has been known for it’s distinctive sight of duralights which brightens that skyline of Makati.

“It’s a beautiful community. For two months (Nov-Dec), we are like a tourist attraction,” said Escanan.

They discussed on how Rockwell properties are self-contained community, vibrant and convenient. Known for innovation, Rockwell has developed loft-style and high ceiling units for a modern look.

They also mentioned that Rockwell hosts community events that build strong relationship for their residents.

Next thing to consider according to Rockwell experts is Amenities.

“You have to make sure that the property will suit your lifestyle as it will be your home,” said Escanan.

They also advise OFWs to ask their developers if they have specific vision of their dream unit so they can be offered the most suitable unit. They have beach front units in Cebu and their latest projects in Pampanga have balconies.

“You have to ask what’s included. All our units will have balconies with glass sliding door in Rockwell NEPO,” said Mindanao.

According to them, it’s also very important to look at the property’s value and attainability.

“It should fit your working budget,” said de Jesus.

“We are currently pre-selling so we won’t be collecting the full amount. We will collect 10% spot downpayment and style the monthly amortization in 36months and settle a percent of it every 9th month,” added Mindanao.

As with any investment, you need to know how much will you be earning in the long run. They highlight the need for OFWs to check the potential of the property.

“A real estate investment proves to have more exponential growth versus bonds or stocks,” said Escanan.

“We can assure you that Rockwell properties are guaranteed to have value appreciation and passive income. Our properties have a guaranteed capital appreciation of 8-10% per annum. Proximity to top schools, commercial establishments, and major roads ensures rental yield of 6-7%,” said de Jesus.

They also have a full-time and in-house PMO and leasing teams which will help OFWs with leasing and earning from their units.

They also shared tips on how to make sure that you are dealing with a legitimate property agent.

“First you have to check yung email address. A real estate broker, ask for the license. Bawal ka magenta kung wala yang license or accreditation. May instances na nagtatanong talaga yung clients. We value their safety at para hindi sila maloko,” said Mindanao.

Overall, they laid out that unlike, other investment, real estate is known for its value appreciation regardless of global changes and other economic factors.

“It’s good to diversify funds but I would say that the safest investment is in real estate. Yung stock kasi its very volatile it goes up and down but in real estate, if you invest in the right developer and projects, it will create more passive income,” said Escanan.

Interested in investing with Rockwell? OFWs in the UAE can now check out Rockwell Land’s expansive real estate portfolio through their comprehensive website at: http://www.e-rockwell.com/international