Study finds 3 out of 5 Filipino workers stressed

More than half of Filipino workers are suffering from mental health issues due to COVID-19 and financial difficulties during the pandemic, a study conducted by mental health and well-being company MindNation found.

About 61% of the respondents believed that they were stressed, while 53% said they were worried or anxious, 34% depressed, and 32% feel empty, the study highlighted.

Meanwhile, 80% of the respondents cited COVID-19 as the reason behind their mental health issues, while 47% said that they were feeling financially pressured.

Another 44% said that personal matters, as well as worker performance pressure, contribute to their mental health issues, and about 25% cited difficulty in handling both family and work.

“The Filipino workforce is feeling stressed, worried and anxious,” the report said.

“What is furthermore alarming is that there is an average of eight percent among the employee population in every company who are suicidal and are thinking of self-harm,” it added.