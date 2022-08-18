WATCH: Kidnapped man from Batangas found dead in Quezon days later

A man abducted from a gas station in Taal, Batangas last August 16, was discovered lifeless on the side of the road in Sariaya, Quezon two days later.

Eugene Beltran Del Rosario, a resident of Lemery, Batangas, was found dead on the side of the Eco-Tourism Road in the said town on the morning of August 18. Eugene’s relatives identified the remains which was found 71 kilometers away from where he was initially abducted.

A viral video from a CCTV footage saw how Eugene was abducted by eight assailants who forced him inside one of two AUVs the perpetrators rode in. It was also the last time that Eugene was seen alive.

According to the Sariaya police report, Eugene was found with both hands tied and his entire head wrapped in packaging tape. The victim also had two gunshot wounds: one in the head and one at his back. Preliminary investigations further reveal that the victim was killed somewhere else and that his body was allegedly only dumped in Sariaya.

Jane Cabello, the victim’s wife, said her husband had just gotten off the bus from Manila and was on his way home when he was abducted.

The investigation is still ongoing to discern the motive behind the crime, as well as the search for the suspects behind the kidnapping.