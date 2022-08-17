Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai rated as top destination for attracting expats

Dubai has been rated as the top destination for attracting expats.

Young professionals are looking at Dubai as an extremely attractive destination, according to the Bloomberg Agency.

According to the agency, Dubai has been competing with Hong Kong and Singapore for talented employees for more than a decade, and circumstances like as the COVID-19 epidemic and the European conflict have strengthened the emirate’s attractiveness.

Besides being a favourable spot for adventure and jobs, Dubai has invested billions of dollars on infrastructure, high-rise buildings including Burj Khalifa. As Dubai is in a similar time zone to Europe, this makes it easy to reach UK-based investors.

Meanwhile the Dubai real estate market recorded 528 sales transactions worth AED 1.28 billion, in addition to 91 mortgage deals of AED 169.72 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED 23.06 million on Monday.

