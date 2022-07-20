Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai ranks as world’s most popular travel destination on TikTok with 81.8 billion views

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Dubai has figured as the most popular travel destination in the world on TikTok Travel Index 2022 which was released by Bounce.

Dubai emerged as the most-viewed destination on the popular social media platform as the research, completed by luggage storage company Bounce showed that posts featuring the hashtag #Dubai have had 81.8 billion views on the short-form video app. In the list, New York City clocked 59.5bn views and London 36.8bn.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Dubai Fountain among world’s most beautiful sights

“Synonymous with wealth and luxury, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidaymakers who want to soak up the sun in style. This ultra-modern city is home to some of the world’s most astounding architectures,” usebounce.com said.

The study was compiled by analysing the number of views 140 different cities had received on TikTok, which was then reduced to a top 50 most popular list with the emirate receiving 7.28 million tourists last year, an increase of 32 per cent. The emirate also got 6.17 million international overnight visitors during the first five months of 2022.

The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, was placed 22nd with 8.6 billion views on TikTok while New York City had 59.5 billion views.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1055434948 1

Locked up by employers, maltreatment, finished contracts among reasons for repatriation of OFWs

6 hours ago
TFT CLEAN

Filipino mountaineers in Dubai cleans up Mamzar beach walk

8 hours ago
teacher lapel 1

5 out of 10 Filipinos believe public school teachers are underpaid – Pulse Asia

8 hours ago
Calayan Family Feud

Winners of ‘Family Feud’ to donate prize to Angat Buhay Foundation

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button