Dubai ranks as world’s most popular travel destination on TikTok with 81.8 billion views

Dubai has figured as the most popular travel destination in the world on TikTok Travel Index 2022 which was released by Bounce.

Dubai emerged as the most-viewed destination on the popular social media platform as the research, completed by luggage storage company Bounce showed that posts featuring the hashtag #Dubai have had 81.8 billion views on the short-form video app. In the list, New York City clocked 59.5bn views and London 36.8bn.

“Synonymous with wealth and luxury, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidaymakers who want to soak up the sun in style. This ultra-modern city is home to some of the world’s most astounding architectures,” usebounce.com said.

The study was compiled by analysing the number of views 140 different cities had received on TikTok, which was then reduced to a top 50 most popular list with the emirate receiving 7.28 million tourists last year, an increase of 32 per cent. The emirate also got 6.17 million international overnight visitors during the first five months of 2022.

The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, was placed 22nd with 8.6 billion views on TikTok while New York City had 59.5 billion views.