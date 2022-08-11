Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Watch: Man jumps from car to rescue child from camel’s back

Staff Report

A Saudi man jumped from a car to rescue a child from falling from the back of a camel in Tabuk.

Mohammed Al Balawi, saved the life of a child who got entangled in the reins of a camel during a race in the city of Tabuk.

A video showed the child remained attached to the camel because of reins.

Al Balawi said that he noticed that the rider was called to reduce the camel’s speed, but the animal did not respond and “ It is very dangerous and a critical moment. We had to intervene to stop the camel and save the child.”

He said the halter was grabbed and fastened and there were no injuries.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

