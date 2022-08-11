UAE adopts new smart system to monitor COVID-19 across federal government entities

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched smart screens, signboards and real-time reports on the developments of the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 at the federal government level.

The move is part of the Ta’afi (Recovery) initiative launched in co-operation with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the FAHR said in a statement.

“The move aims at providing a healthy and safe work environment for federal government employees and customers alike by monitoring and following up on COVID-19 employee indicators in all ministries and federal entities by linking the outputs of the Al Hosn app with the smart reporting system,” the authority said.

In its circular No.8 for 2022 addressed to all ministries and federal entities, the FAHR stated that it enabled all ministries and federal entities to access and extract reports and indicators related to the Ta’afi initiatives, adding that those concerned can view them through the smart reporting system BI, which falls under Bayanati – HR Management System for Federal Government.

The FAHR highlighted that the smart reports and proactive indicators issued by Ta’afi show the classification of the entity at the federal government level according to the results of the percentage of infected employees and the percentage of employees vaccinated with two or more doses of any COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country.