OFW stabbing survivor in Saudi now home

Jinky Solitorio, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Saudi Arabia who miraculously survived after the mother of her employer slashed her neck last month has now safely returned to the Philippines.

She was greeted at the airport by Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) deputy Administrator Arnel Ignacio at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. She traveled from Dammam, Saudi Arabia last Monday.

According to Solitario, her neck was slashed using a bread knife after she talked back to her employer for not receiving her salary last July 17.

The mother of her employer, who was the attacker, stopped when she screamed for help. After the incident, she immediately locked herself in her room where we called for rescue. The Saudi Police helped bring her to the Philippine Embassy.

Ignacio shared that Solitario’s employers were hypertensive and short-tempered.