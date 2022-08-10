Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW stabbing survivor in Saudi now home

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Jinky Solitorio, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Saudi Arabia who miraculously survived after the mother of her employer slashed her neck last month has now safely returned to the Philippines.

She was greeted at the airport by Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) deputy Administrator Arnel Ignacio at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. She traveled from Dammam, Saudi Arabia last Monday.

According to Solitario, her neck was slashed using a bread knife after she talked back to her employer for not receiving her salary last July 17.

The mother of her employer, who was the attacker, stopped when she screamed for help. After the incident, she immediately locked herself in her room where we called for rescue. The Saudi Police helped bring her to the Philippine Embassy.

Ignacio shared that Solitario’s employers were hypertensive and short-tempered.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

lydia dead

Filipina track and field legend Lydia De Vega dies at 57

2 hours ago
baby abandoned

Newborn baby found wrapped in tarpaulin with worms and ants crawling all over

3 hours ago
TFT CATS

Sheikh Hamdan goes unrecognised while riding London Underground train

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 10 at 5.55.24 PM 1

Free webinar this August 20 to uncover potential and profits of real estate investments for OFWs

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button