Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Newborn baby found wrapped in tarpaulin with worms and ants crawling all over

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

A newborn baby was found abandoned by a man herding goats in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur last August 5.

According to Police Corporal Cyril Joyce Bardinas of the Women’s and Child Protection Desk of Salcedo Municipal Police Station, the baby was found wrapped in a tarpaulin with worms and ants crawling all over.

Examination of the baby revealed that the umbilical cord is still attached.

Corporal Bardinas compassionately fed the baby while on their way to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center of Tacloban City.

The abandoned baby is still being observed and underwent tests to determine its overall health condition. Initial test results showed that it acquired pneumonia.

Authorities are still working on identify the mother of the baby and knowing the reason why the child was abandoned.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lydia dead

Filipina track and field legend Lydia De Vega dies at 57

2 hours ago
distressed

OFW stabbing survivor in Saudi now home

3 hours ago
TFT CATS

Sheikh Hamdan goes unrecognised while riding London Underground train

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 10 at 5.55.24 PM 1

Free webinar this August 20 to uncover potential and profits of real estate investments for OFWs

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button