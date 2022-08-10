Newborn baby found wrapped in tarpaulin with worms and ants crawling all over

A newborn baby was found abandoned by a man herding goats in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur last August 5.

According to Police Corporal Cyril Joyce Bardinas of the Women’s and Child Protection Desk of Salcedo Municipal Police Station, the baby was found wrapped in a tarpaulin with worms and ants crawling all over.

Examination of the baby revealed that the umbilical cord is still attached.

Corporal Bardinas compassionately fed the baby while on their way to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center of Tacloban City.

The abandoned baby is still being observed and underwent tests to determine its overall health condition. Initial test results showed that it acquired pneumonia.

Authorities are still working on identify the mother of the baby and knowing the reason why the child was abandoned.