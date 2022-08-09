Viral: Youth throws money from car to celebrate graduation in Jordan

A video of a youth throwing money from his car to celebrate graduation in Jordan has gone viral.

Social media users shared a video clip that is about the Irbid Governorate in northern Jordan, of a young man throwing money from a vehicle with Kuwaiti number plate after climbing on it.

This prompted some passers-by to rush and pick up the notes while the young man appeared to be wearing a graduation dress.

Towards the end of the school year graduation ceremonies are being held in Jordan’s universities.

Netizens have however reacted sharply saying the act caused traffic jams in the street and endangered the lives of road users.