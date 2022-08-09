Supermoon, Preseids meteor shower to lit up UAE skies this week

The Supermoon and Preseids meteor shower will lit up the skies in the night sky of August 12 in UAE.

The meteor shower is expected to peak between August 12 and 13 and the Supermoon will appear bigger than how the moon normally appears.

Not only will it be “draped in orange hues—as every rising Moon is when seen on the horizon—but the full “Sturgeon Moon” also happens to be the final Supermoon of 2022.”

The two major celestial events are all set to brighten UAE skies on August 11 and 12.

The Dubai Astronomy Group has said that Perseid meteor shower is one of the highlights of many “meteor hunters’ calendars due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors”.

The celestial show is caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year and is called the Perseids as the “meteors seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus.”

The supermoon is a term used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to earth and the phenomenon results in a slightly larger than usual size of the lunar disk.

The 2022 Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on the nights of August 12 and 13 in the region.

Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri said people don’t need any special equipment to view the meteor shower.